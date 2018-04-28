Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles again to close out Thunder

Gobert supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Utah's 96-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Gobert double-doubled in each of the last five games of the series, but ironically, it was his unlikely work as a perimeter defender in the closing seconds of Game 6 that may have stood out the most Friday. The Stifle Tower found himself isolated with Paul George at the three-point line with 18 seconds remaining and appeared to make contact while trying to defend him, but there was no whistle blown as the ball came up short. Gobert was a force on the glass throughout the six games against the Thunder and heads into the second round with averages of 14.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals across 35.3 minutes.