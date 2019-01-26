Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles despite injury
Gobert (hamstring) generated 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 106-102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Gobert shook off the questionable designation he'd been saddled with to open the day and provided a game-high rebounding total. The dominant big man now has 10 straight double-doubles, and 11 consecutive double-digit rebound performances overall. Moreover, his already elite work on the defensive end has gone up yet another notch in January, as Gobert's eight straight multi-block games represents his longest such streak thus far this season.
