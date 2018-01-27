Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles Friday
Gobert collected 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.
Gobert registered his second double-double since returning from injury, collecting a season-high in rebounds. He should continue to post similar stat lines to what people saw Friday night as they move into an empty week, only playing three games over the next seven days.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...