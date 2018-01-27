Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles Friday

Gobert collected 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.

Gobert registered his second double-double since returning from injury, collecting a season-high in rebounds. He should continue to post similar stat lines to what people saw Friday night as they move into an empty week, only playing three games over the next seven days.