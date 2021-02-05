Gobert recorded 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes Thursday in a 112-91 win at Atlanta.

A blowout win Thursday gave Gobert some additional rest. Thus, his performance was a bit subpar but still better than previous outings against Denver (Sunday) and Detroit (Tuesday). Gobert's recent four-game span saw him average 26.5 minutes, eight less than the 34.3 he averaged for all of last season.