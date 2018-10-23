Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in disappointing loss

Gobert had 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 92-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gobert, much like the rest of his teammates, struggled to find any rhythm Monday, especially on the offensive end. Their defense was expectedly solid but scoring just 84 points is rarely going to be enough to win any game. The double-double is nice but owners will be hoping that he can up his production on Wednesday in another tough matchup with the Houston Rockets.