Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in formidable matchup
Gobert supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Gobert held his own down low against Joel Embiid, although he couldn't generate any blocks after posting a season high seven against the Blazers on Christmas Night. Gobert now has six consecutive double-doubles, while his double-digit rebound streak extends all the way back to Dec. 10. The 26-year-old continues to improve as a free-throw shooter as well, with Thursday's near-perfect effort from the charity stripe pushing his December success rate from the foul line over the 70.0 percent mark.
