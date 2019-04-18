Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss

Gobert collected 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Gobert was more or less up to his usual level of production during the loss, although his shot attempts were down compared to Game 1. The Stifle Tower has back-to-back double-doubles to open the series, extending a streak that dates back to March 21. Gobert will look to pick his offensive involvement back up and generate a 13th straight double-double when the series shifts back to Utah for Game 3 on Saturday night.