Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Game 3 win

Gobert delivered 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The Stifle Tower got the best of Steven Adams once again, posting his second consecutive double-double in the process. Gobert has been a frequent visitor to the charity stripe over that pair of contests as well, having put up 20 free-throw attempts during that stretch. The aggressiveness has been a perfect complement to his strong shooting and rebounding, making Gobert another strong DFS cash or tournament play heading into Monday's Game 4.