Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Game 3 win
Gobert delivered 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The Stifle Tower got the best of Steven Adams once again, posting his second consecutive double-double in the process. Gobert has been a frequent visitor to the charity stripe over that pair of contests as well, having put up 20 free-throw attempts during that stretch. The aggressiveness has been a perfect complement to his strong shooting and rebounding, making Gobert another strong DFS cash or tournament play heading into Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills box score in win over Thunder•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 14 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in season finale•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Efficient in blowout victory Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game in key win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in blowout•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....