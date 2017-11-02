Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in OT win

Gobert produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.

Gobert joined Ricky Rubio as one of only two Jazz starters to hit double digits in the scoring column, posting his second straight double-double in the process. The 25-year-old rim protector also notched multiple blocks for the fifth consecutive contest and encouragingly got his shot attempts back up after back-to-back games in which he'd put the ball up just five times apiece. Gobert's improvement from the free-throw line continues as well, as he's posting a career-best 72.4 percent success rate from the charity stripe following another solid tally Wednesday.