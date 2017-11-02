Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in OT win
Gobert produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.
Gobert joined Ricky Rubio as one of only two Jazz starters to hit double digits in the scoring column, posting his second straight double-double in the process. The 25-year-old rim protector also notched multiple blocks for the fifth consecutive contest and encouragingly got his shot attempts back up after back-to-back games in which he'd put the ball up just five times apiece. Gobert's improvement from the free-throw line continues as well, as he's posting a career-best 72.4 percent success rate from the charity stripe following another solid tally Wednesday.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double Monday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles with 14 boards in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Three rejections in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Solid performance Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.