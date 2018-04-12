Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in season finale

Gobert tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The Stifle Tower thus finished out the regular season with his 31st double-double of the season, a tally he accomplished over a 56-game period. Gobert managed three of those in six April contests, wrapping up his second consecutive year of improved offensive production in strong fashion. Factoring in Wednesday's finale, Gobert averaged 13.5 points this season, a figure second only to the career-high 14.0 he posted in the 2016-17 campaign.