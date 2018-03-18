Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in tough victory

Gobert produced 22 points (7-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over the Kings.

Gobert keeps rolling along, delivering his third straight 20-10 game. After a slow start to the season, much of that due to injury, he has rewarded his patient owners with some outstanding play of late. He is rebounding, blocking shots and scoring with high-efficiency on high-volume. The Jazz are simply rocketing towards the playoffs and Gobert should continue to put up ridiculous numbers all the way to the fantasy finals.