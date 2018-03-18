Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in tough victory
Gobert produced 22 points (7-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over the Kings.
Gobert keeps rolling along, delivering his third straight 20-10 game. After a slow start to the season, much of that due to injury, he has rewarded his patient owners with some outstanding play of late. He is rebounding, blocking shots and scoring with high-efficiency on high-volume. The Jazz are simply rocketing towards the playoffs and Gobert should continue to put up ridiculous numbers all the way to the fantasy finals.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another dominant effort in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring with double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double versus Pacers•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records double-double in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...