Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in underwhelming effort

Gobert tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to Houston.

Gobert managed a double-double but was once again outplayed by Clint Capela in the Game Four loss. Capela is fast turning into one of the premier defenders in the league and Gobert was simply no match for him, emphasizing the offensive short-comings in his game. He will need to find something special on Tuesday if the Jazz are to extend the series beyond five games, although it is looking unlikely at this stage.