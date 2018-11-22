Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Gobert contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Gobert turned in a trademark effort in a battle of seven-footers against Willie Cauley-Stein. The 26-year-old now has 10 straight double-doubles, and he's logged multiple blocks in four November contests. Given his elite skills on the boards and as a rim protector, Gobert remains one of the steadiest fantasy options in any format at center, even if his scoring is usually a couple of notches below some of the top options at the position.
