Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win
Gobert totaled 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-9 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 40 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Bulls.
Two more dimes would have netted Gobert a triple-double. The Utah big man has posted four double-doubles in a row after a trio of mediocre games December was a hot month for Gobert, as he averaged 14.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots over 14 games.
