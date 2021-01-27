Gobert recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 31 minutes Tuesday in Utah's 108-94 win over New York.

Gobert has seemingly overcome his early-season slump during the Jazz's nine-game winning streak. Though his efficiency from the free-throw line (44.2 percent on 4.8 attempts per game) has been an even larger issue than normal during the streak, he's gotten back on track from the field (60.3 percent on 4.6 attempts) while averaging 11.2 points, 14.6 boards, 3.0 blocks and 1.1 assists.