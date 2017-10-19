Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win

Gobert recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and assist and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 win over the Nuggets.

As expected, Gobert reprised his starting role under center to begin the season and continued to prove why he's one of the elite big men in the league, despite running into some foul trouble early on in the matchup with Denver. He had to tangle with another premier center in Nikola Jokic most of the night but he came away with a much better night offensively, shooting 77.7 percent from the floor. With so many new faces, Gobert feels almost like a veteran in this revamped starting lineup - he's a reliable must'start in all formats at the 5 slot.