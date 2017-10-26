Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles with 14 boards in loss
Gobert tallied 16 points (5-9 Fg, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and an assist across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 loss to the Suns.
Win or lose, Gobert is almost always a look for production in rebounds and blocks. His five blocks tonight raises his average to 2.2 blocks a game, ranking him 5th among all players. Gobert runs the risk of being so dominant that his DFS salary could bloat to a point where he can't meet value, but in roto and head-tohead formats he's an elite center in every respect.
