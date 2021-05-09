Gobert had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over Houston.

Gobert grabbed double-digit rebounds after two games in which he was unable to do so, but he still has six double-doubles over his last 11 appearances. The Frenchman's scoring figures have dipped a bit of late and has scored at least 15 points just once over his last seven games, but he has supplemented that lack of scoring with impressive numbers in defensive categories.