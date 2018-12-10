Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Drops seven dimes in loss
Gobert posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 110-97 loss to the Spurs.
After getting ejected in the first quarter of the Jazz's last game Wednesday, Gobert returned to his usual level of playing time. His production on the defensive end wasn't anything noteworthy, but the seven dimes were a nice surprise -- and a career high -- from Gobert, who has rarely been much of a facilitator during his time in the league. Gobert has changed that narrative to some extent recently, however, dishing out at least three assists in four of his last six outings.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets ejected in first quarter•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in comfortable win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 18 rebounds in tough loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 13th double-double of month•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game on boards•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...