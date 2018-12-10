Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Drops seven dimes in loss

Gobert posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 110-97 loss to the Spurs.

After getting ejected in the first quarter of the Jazz's last game Wednesday, Gobert returned to his usual level of playing time. His production on the defensive end wasn't anything noteworthy, but the seven dimes were a nice surprise -- and a career high -- from Gobert, who has rarely been much of a facilitator during his time in the league. Gobert has changed that narrative to some extent recently, however, dishing out at least three assists in four of his last six outings.