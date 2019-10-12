Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Efficient in 24 minutes of action
Gobert logged 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-127 loss to the Pelicans.
We probably won't see much of Gobert in the preseason, but he finally saw playing time on Friday. his participation in the FIBA World Cup already has him in game shape, and the Jazz have no interest in pushing him too hard. After an injury-riddled 2017 campaign, he rebounded by starting almost every game last season, averaging 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds over 81 games.
