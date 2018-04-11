Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Efficient in blowout victory Tuesday
Gobert totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 victory over the Warriors.
Gobert shot the ball well but failed to deliver big numbers in any other category during Tuesday's victory. Owners need not panic as Gobert has been a beast of late. The team travels to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in a matchup to decide the three and four seed, meaning Gobert could be primed for a big performance.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game in key win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in blowout•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Brings down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet offensively•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....