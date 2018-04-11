Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Efficient in blowout victory Tuesday

Gobert totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 victory over the Warriors.

Gobert shot the ball well but failed to deliver big numbers in any other category during Tuesday's victory. Owners need not panic as Gobert has been a beast of late. The team travels to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in a matchup to decide the three and four seed, meaning Gobert could be primed for a big performance.