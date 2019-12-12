Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Eighth consecutive double-double
Gobert had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win at Minnesota.
Gobert has returned stronger than ever since a two-game absence in late November, as he has racked up eight double-doubles upon his return while also delivering multiple assists in five of this contests. Gobert is averaging 17.1 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting an impressive 71.3 percent from the field over that eight-game stretch, and he should continue to work as one of Utah's main offensive threats Friday against Golden State.
