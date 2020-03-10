Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Ejected in disappointing loss

Gobert had just six points (1-4 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.

Gobert fumbled his way to just six points before being ejected late in Monday's loss. There are unlikely to be any repercussions for Gobert and the ejection simply gave him an excuse to grab an early shower. His performance prior to leaving was arguably one of his worst of the season and those with shares in him simply need to check this one away and move onto the next game against the Thunder on Wednesday.