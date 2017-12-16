Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Expected to miss a month
Gobert (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and a bone bruise in his tibia and is expected to miss roughly a month, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Gobert departed Friday's game against the Celtics early in the first quarter after teammate Derrick Favors inadvertently rolled into his knee. While initial X-rays came back negative, a subsequent MRI revealed the PCL sprain and bone bruise, the combination of which will sideline Gobert for the next several weeks. Gobert already missed a chunk of time earlier this season with a bone bruise in his right knee, and Friday marked his sixth game back from that injury. Going forward, expect the Jazz to return to a smaller lineup with Derrick Favors at center, and players like Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh and Thabo Sefolosha picking up increased minutes at the four.
