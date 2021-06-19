Gobert had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes in Friday's 131-119 loss against the Clippers.

Gobert had a modest offensive performance with just one missed shot but looked lost and confused on defense, particularly in the second half. The Clippers inserted Terrence Mann into Friday's starting five and went with a small-ball lineup that completely took Gobert off his game. The Clippers had five shooters on the floor for most of the game and one was always open. They were spread out along the three-point line while Gobert was down low trying to be a rim protector. He did not record a blocked shot for a second straight game and was constantly being taken out of position. The 2021 NBA Defensive MVP finished with a game-low -24 and will head into the offseason with a bitter taste in his mouth after a disappointing playoff exit.