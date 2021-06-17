Gobert ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert finished with a double-double in the loss but surprisingly came up empty when it came to blocked shots. The Clippers continue to play a style of offense that is able to negate his impact on the defensive end, something that is going to have to be rectified if they are to advance to the Western Conference Finals.