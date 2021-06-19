Gobert finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-119 Game 6 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert had just a combined two blocks across the final four games of the series, with Utah losing all four contests to get bounced from the playoffs. Overall, Gobert finished the playoffs with averages of 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 74.1 percent from the field.