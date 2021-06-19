Gobert finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-119 Game 6 loss to the Clippers.
Gobert had just a combined two blocks across the final four games of the series, with Utah losing all four contests to get bounced from the playoffs. Overall, Gobert finished the playoffs with averages of 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 74.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Exposed defensively in Game 6•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fails to block a shot in Game 5•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Limited production in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Registers another double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 20 boards•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Named Defensive Player of the Year•