Jokic produced nine points (3-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jookic broke a five-game double-double streak in Saturday's loss. The shot volume just wasn't there for Jokic, who attempted an uncharacteristically low six shots in the contest. He exceeds six shot attempts 75 percent of the time, so the meager total is an outlier relative to his normal production.