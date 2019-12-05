Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fifth straight double-double
Gobert had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss against the Lakers.
Gobert has five double-doubles following a two-game absence, although he has failed to reach the 15-point plateau four times during that stretch. He has never been much of a scoring threat, but he can contribute enough on both ends of the court to remain as one of the most productive big man in The Association.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.