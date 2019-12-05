Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fifth straight double-double

Gobert had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss against the Lakers.

Gobert has five double-doubles following a two-game absence, although he has failed to reach the 15-point plateau four times during that stretch. He has never been much of a scoring threat, but he can contribute enough on both ends of the court to remain as one of the most productive big man in The Association.

