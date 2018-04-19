Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills box score in win over Thunder

Gobert tallied 13 points (3-5 FG, 7-12 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Thunder.

Gobert more than doubled his rebound numbers from the series opener and dominated on the defensive end. He rounded out his double-double with a modest offensive showing, reaching double-figures in scoring through pure volume at the foul line. Gobert's presence in the middle will be key for Utah as they look to exploit the opposing frontcourt, and he'll look to put on a similar performance Saturday in Game 3.