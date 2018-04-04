Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills the box score in victory
Gobert totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-110 victory over the Lakers.
Gobert had himself a nice all-around game Monday, helping the Jazz into the fourth seed in the West. He managed to record double-digit scoring after back-to-back single figure games while contributing a combined five defensive stats. The Jazz are playing as good as they have all season and Gobert is surely in the discussion for the Defensive player of the year, given his ability to impact the game with his inside presence.
