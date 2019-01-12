Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills the boxscore in easy win
Gobert ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-95 victory over the Lakers.
Gobert finished with his third straight double-double Friday, a stretch in which he has also accumulated five steals and four blocks. The Jazz have now won four of their past five games, although all victories have come against sub-.500 teams. Their run of easy games continues when they face the Bulls on Saturday, a game in which Gobert should continue to feast.
