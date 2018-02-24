Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Flirts with double-double in loss
Gobert posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocked shots in 34 minutes during Friday's 100-81 loss to the Jazz.
Considering the blowout loss, Gobert actually posted a decent fantasy total thanks to four blocked shots and a couple of steals. He was generally outplayed by Jusuf Nurkic under the basket in this matchup, though. If the backcourt suffers like it did on Friday Gobert's scoring inevitably goes down if he can't convert any assists for them, and they were in short supply, with the team dropping only 15 dimes on the night.
