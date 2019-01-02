Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Flirts with double-double

Gobert tallied 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes Tuesday against Toronto.

Gobert was nearly perfect from the field, finishing the day shooting 85.7 percent. He just missed his eighth straight double-double, but despite coming up one board short, it's clear that he's been dominating on the glass of late. Gobert finished December averaging 14.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocks over 14 contest, and he's off to a solid start in the new year.