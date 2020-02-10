Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fortieth double-double
Gobert accumulated 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, a steal and a block during Utah's 114-113 win over the Rockets on Sunday night.
Gobert assembled his prototypical line, despite the dramatically undersized Rockets' team. Interestingly, the ever-stout Gobert struggled guarding Russell Westbrook (18-33 FG). Still, Gobert is one of the most stable commodities in fantasy and has a promising matchup against WIllie Cauley-Stein and the Mavericks on Monday.
