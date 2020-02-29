Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Four blocks, three steals in win

Gobert accumulated nine points (4-4 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-119 victory over the Wizards.

Gobert's rebounding downturn continues to be a concern. Friday marked the fourth straight game that he's been in single digits. However, Gobert was great on the defensive end, getting four blocks while also tying his season-high three steals. The performance marked the fifth time in Gobert's career that he's racked up at least four blocks and three steals, with the Jazz posting a 4-1 record in those contests.