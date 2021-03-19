Gobert totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Gobert might have turned in his lowest scoring output since Feb. 19, but he managed to extend his double-double streak to four. Gobert also swatted a shot early in the second quarter and has now done so in every game outside of opening night. Post All-Star break, Gobert is averaging 16.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.8 assists per game.