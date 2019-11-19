Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fourth straight double-double
Gobert logged 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 112-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Gobert was overshadowed by his counterpart at center, Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals), but the Frenchman nonetheless continued his upward-trending production. After failing to record a double-double in any of the Jazz's first three games, Gobert has now achieved the statistical feat in eight of his last 10 outings while shooting 71.1 percent from the floor during that stretch.
