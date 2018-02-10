Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets best of Howard in battle of big men

Gobert generated 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets.

The 25-year-old helped get Dwight Howard into foul trouble, leading to an early exit for the latter after just 21 minutes. That left Gobert with a much easier path to production, and he parlayed the opportunity into his third double-double in the last four contests. Gobert continues to turn in his typically stellar work on the glass on the majority of nights, and the fact that he's averaging a solid 14.1 points in the 11 games he's played since returning from an extended layoff due to a knee injury is a nice bonus for fantasy owners.