Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets ejected in first quarter
Gobert was ejected in the first quarter of Thursday's 118-91 win over the Rockets after swatting a paper cup off the scorer's table when he was whistled for his second foul of the game. He played three minutes and contributed two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist before heading to the locker room.
Gobert had been vocal about his frustration with officiating lately, as he drew a fine following Sunday's loss to the Heat after criticizing the crew for that game. The early hook Thursday probably only adds to his discontent, but it's nothing that will likely result in further discipline from the NBA. Gobert, who saw a streak of four straight double-doubles come to an end Thursday, should resume handling big minutes in the Jazz's next contest Sunday in San Antonio.
