Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 14 rebounds

Gobert scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 FT), grabbed 14 rebounds and made one block during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

One of the most imposing inside presences in The Association, Gobert was a force to be reckoned with on the glass but couldn't contribute much in other areas, failing to block a shot and not reaching double-digit scoring. Utah will visit the Lakers this Friday.