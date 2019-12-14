Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 15 boards in win
Gobert supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Warriors.
Gobert recorded his ninth-straight double-double, once again dominating the paint on both sides of the ball. The veteran center's averaging nearly a rebound per game more than he did a year ago, though he's pairing that increase with a slight decrease in his block rate. Gobert continues to return fantastic value for owners, as he's averaging 14.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting a career-high 68.2 percent from the field and 61.7 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...