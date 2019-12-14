Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 15 boards in win

Gobert supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Warriors.

Gobert recorded his ninth-straight double-double, once again dominating the paint on both sides of the ball. The veteran center's averaging nearly a rebound per game more than he did a year ago, though he's pairing that increase with a slight decrease in his block rate. Gobert continues to return fantastic value for owners, as he's averaging 14.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting a career-high 68.2 percent from the field and 61.7 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes per game this season.