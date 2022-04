Gobert posted five points (0-1 FG, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 win over the Mavericks.

Gobert only managed to take one shot attempt in the game, as the Mavericks made sure to clog the paint to prevent him from getting passes for easy dunks. However, he was still dominant on the glass and as strong as a rim protector.