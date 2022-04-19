Gobert recorded eight points (2-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Gobert was effective in neutralizing Dwight Powell, but Dallas found another way to beat the Jazz. The Mavericks sunk 22 three-pointers and essentially abandoned the battle in the paint, and although the scheme benefited Gobert's rebounding numbers, it exposed a big hole in Utah's perimeter defense. Win or lose, Gobert will almost always deliver a strong rebounding performance, and Dallas seems especially vulnerable in the category.