Gobert provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gobert notched 17 rebounds for a second consecutive game. He's also 15-of-20 from the floor during that span. The Frenchman has averaged a double-double for four consecutive seasons, and he appears well on his way to replicate that feat.