Gobert had 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-9 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in Friday's win over the Thunder.

The game was a blowout in the third quarter, so Gobert was limited to 27 minutes, but that was more than enough to produce a monster double-double. Coming off of a 15-point, 20-rebound effort against Portland on Wednesday, Gobert has now double-doubled in seven of his last 10 games, including four in a row.