Gobert tallied 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.

Surprisingly, the league's second-leading shot blocker didn't swat any shots in the contest, but he posted a perfect mark from the field and the free-throw line while contributing 18 boards. Gobert also racked up three steals in the loss, tying his high mark this season. The big man isn't a prolific scorer (14.6 points per contest), but he offers plenty of fantasy value elsewhere with season averages of 13.3 boards, 2.9 blocks and a 66.2 field-goal percentage.