Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 19 boards once again

Gobert had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-81 win over the Pistons.

Gobert has grabbed 19 boards in four of his last seven contests, and he has reached that mark five times already this season. One of the best rim protectors and rebounders in the league, the fact that Gobert scores in double figures on a consistent basis also boosts his value and has them as one of the most reliable big men in most fantasy formats this season.