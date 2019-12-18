Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 19 boards

Gobert had 12 points (6-10 FG), 19 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.

Gobert tied season-high marks for both rebounds (19) and assists (five) in this matchup, and he has been contributing in more areas than just rebounding and defense this season. His 14.6 points per game might represent a regression from the 2018/19 campaign, but he is posting career-high marks on rebounds per game (13.9) and field-goal percentage (67.8) so he retains high upside even if he is not scoring as much as last season.